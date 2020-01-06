Sydney: An ominous Rafael Nadal was in cruise control for Spain at the ATP Cup but Serbia’s Novak Djokovic was forced to sweat through brutal conditions for his second win in a row.

The Spanish World No.1 swept past Uruguay’s experienced Pablo Cuevas 6-2, 6-1 in just 73 minutes in Perth to ensure his country won Monday their second consecutive tie at the inaugural 24-team event and move closer to the quarterfinals.

Nadal came on court after teammate and World No.10 Roberto Bautista Agut made short work of Franco Roncadelli 6-1, 6-2.

“A great match. I played better than the other day. It was a very positive victory against an opponent for who I have a lot of respect,” said 19-time Grand Slam winner Nadal. “I’m super happy.”

Djokovic was given a testing workout Saturday in his opening clash in Brisbane by big-serving South African Kevin Anderson, who took him to two tie-breakers.

Djokovic was back to his dominant best against France’s Gael Monfils, but the sapping heat and humidity made the 6-3, 6-2 win harder than the score suggested.

“It was definitely one of the most humid conditions that I have ever had in my career. Tonight was brutal,” said the World No.2, who extended his record over Monfils to 16-0, dating back 15 years.

“Obviously playing Gael, you know you are going to have a lot of exchanges, a lot of rallies. He is a great fighter and a great friend of mine. Tough luck today,” Djokovic added.

Eight of the 24 nations will make the quarterfinals in Sydney from the round robin – six group winners and two best runners up.

Other winners Monday included Japan, Croatia, South Africa and Austria.

World No. 4 Dominic Thiem bounced back from a shock loss in his opening match to beat tenacious Diego Schwartzman in two tough sets to steer Austria to victory over Argentina in Sydney.

Earlier, Dennis Novak showed battling qualities to upset World No. 25 Guido Pella after losing the first set 0-6. It kept Austria alive in Group E after they lost their opening tie to Croatia.

The unbeaten Croats are sitting pretty, spearheaded by former US Open champion Marin Cilic who eased past Poland’s Kacper Zuk in straight sets — his second victory in a row.

“I felt that the level was quite good. I was being aggressive,” said Cilic, a losing Australian Open finalist in 2018. “I had to stay mentally in the match, really focused.”

Agencies