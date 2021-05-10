Bhubaneswar: Rajya Sabha MP and noted sculptor Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mohapatra succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here Sunday. He was 78.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar superintendent Sachidanand Mohanty told the media that Mohapatra passed away at 3:49pm Sunday.

People from several walks of life, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, condoled Mohapatra’s death. Mohapatra will always be remembered for his profound contribution to Odisha in the field of art and heritage. I extend my deep sympathy to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace,” Patnaik tweeted in Odia.

The Chief Minister said that Mohapatra’s last rites will be done with full state honour Monday.

Notably, Mohapatra was admitted to AIIMS April 22 and shifted to ICU of the healthcare facility April 25 after his health deteriorated. He was on ventilator support, Mohanty added.

Born in Puri March 24, 1943, Mohapatra was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2013, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Shri in 1976.

Mohapatra is famous for his stone-carving work. He has trained more than 2,000 students and helped restore many monuments.

PNN