Bhubaneswar: Ragi (millet) laddus have been introduced as morning snacks for preschool children as part of the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts.

The scheme has been launched by Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti department with technical support from Odisha Millets Mission and financial support from District Mineral Foundation (DMF) of the districts.

Central Food Technical Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysore is the technical partner for the implementation of the pilot project. The programme has been piloted in 335 Anganwadi centres (AWCs) of Keonjhar Sadar in July 2020. Sundargarh launched the pilot scheme in 549 AWCs under three blocks – Hemgir, Tangarpali and Sadar – on the occasion of Independence Day this year.

Introduction of ragi laddus under SNP is part of the ongoing ‘Special Programme for Promotion of Millets in Tribal-cum-Mining Areas of Keonjhar under DMF’, said Odisha Millets Mission sources.

The core objective of the mission is to revive millets in farms and on plates through integrated efforts towards increasing production, consumption, processing and marketing of millets. The objective of the programme is to improve the nutritional status of preschool children.

The programme will ensure dietary diversity among preschool children. Ragi laddus are in addition to the existing entitlements of morning snacks under SNP.

The provisions include two ragi laddus per week per child in Keonjhar district and four laddus per week per child in Sundargarh district. Modalities for preparation, packaging and capacity building of ICDS functionaries and self-help groups (SHGs) are some of the major tasks in the pilot phase. Two local SHGs have been roped in for preparation of a premix for ragi laddus.

They have been adequately trained on storage of ragi, preparation of ragi flour and premix for the laddus. Currently, due to closure of AWCs, the premix is being provided at the households of the children.

Mothers have been counselled to prepare laddus and serve the same to the children. Once the AWCs open, the helpers will use the mix to prepare laddus and serve them to children on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The initiative will provide an additional source of income to SHGs, an assured price to millet farmers and boost local production of ragi. This will potentially transform the nutritional status of the preschool children and the nutrition scenario of these districts.