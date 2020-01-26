Bhubaneswar: A woman died after allegedly being attacked by a bull at Maruti Nagar under the Dhauli police limits of Bhubaneswar Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Bhabani Baral.

According to locals, Bhabani was busy plucking flowers in the area when the bull attacked her unexpectedly, killing her on the spot.

Later, locals nabbed the bull and informed BMC authorities.

Notably, the animal had attacked several others in the area in the recent past.

On being informed, Dhauli police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. A case has been registered in this connection at Dhauli police station.

PNN