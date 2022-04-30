Bhanjanagar: Wildfires are spreading in parts of north Ghumusar forest division in Ganjam district. This has led to unusual rise in atmospheric temperature in the area, locals said. Thick blankets of smoke have enveloped some areas for some days while forest officials are allegedly failing to contain inferno. Lack of coordination between forest officials and members of Vana Surakshya Samitis is stated to be the reason behind failure to douse the raging blaze. Wildfires have been raging in Daha, Soradevi and Kulad forests for the last few days. The whole forests are covered with smokes. Locals have demanded immediate measures to extinguish the fire and save the flora and fauna.