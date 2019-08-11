Indian actor Rahul Bose recently made headlines after sharing a bill from Chandigarh’s HW Marriott Hotel who charged him nearly 500 rupees for two bananas.

If you think that is a bit exorbitant then this will surely blow your mind.

Mumbai’s iconic Four Seasons Hotel charged a man Rs 1,700 for two boiled eggs.

Kartik Dhar, the man in question, posted the bill on social media platform Twitter with the caption “2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai.”

2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy — Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019

Rahul Bose’s experience resulted in a Rs 25,000 fine on JW Marriott by the Excise and Taxation Department of Chandigarh.

Kartik, tagging Bose in his post wrote: “Bhai Aandolan Karein (Shall we protest)?”

Dhar is the author of the book ‘All The Queen’s Men’.

Four Seasons are yet to make a statement on this episode.

“Is ande ke sath Sona bhi nikla hai kya (Did the hen hatch gold with the eggs)?” reacted one social media user.

“Chicken must be from very rich family…,” wrote another.

