Hathras (Uttra Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was arrested Thursday as he was en route to this town to meet family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died Tuesday. The woman had been gangraped by four upper caste youths September 14. Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was pushed to the ground and hit with a lathi. He was being accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The incident happened when Rahul and Priyanka were walking on the highway. Their convoy was stopped when it was on its way to reach here. The woman who died Tuesday was cremated at the dead of the night by officials of Uttar Pradesh police. The sudden cremation has created nationwide outrage.

After the convoy was stopped the Gandhis sat on the road with hundreds of supporters after the Uttar Pradesh police refused to let them continue.

Ahead of the Congress leaders’ visit, the UP administration enforced a ban on large gatherings. Barricades at had been put up at different junctions citing the coronavirus. The Gandhis’ SUV crossed the border, but their convoy was stopped at Greater Noida, at a point that is about 142km from here. The Gandhis then got off the vehicle and started walking with scores of Congress workers.

“Why are you arresting me? What are the grounds for the arrest? Please tell the media,” Rahul was heard saying in a heated exchange with policemen. Police officials said they were charging him with ‘Section 188’ – a law on defying official orders.

In visuals, the Congress leader was seen resisting policemen who were trying to stop him. The Congress MP was shoved by the cops and he was seen falling to the ground in the chaos.

The young woman died Tuesday at a hospital in Delhi. She had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis and had been left struggling to breathe due to a neck injury. The police said there was a gash in her tongue because she had bitten it when the men were trying to strangle her.