New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday sent Pune-based physics lecturer Manisha Sanjay Havaldar to six-day CBI custody in the NEET paper leak case.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea seeking six-day custodial interrogation of the accused.

During the proceedings, the agency said that Havaldar, who was working as a translator for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET UG 2026, along with the other accused, circulated the physics questions that had come for translation.

The CBI arrested Havaldar in Pune May 22 and brought her here on transit remand.

According to the probe agency, Havaldar, employed with the Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, was another key accused who was the source for the leak of NEET-UG physics questions.

Havaldar was the 11th arrestee in the case.

The other accused include Shubham Khairnar, the first arrestee from Nashik, Mangilal Khatik, Vikas and Dinesh Biwal, all three arrested from Jaipur; Yash Yadav, arrested from Gurugram; and Dhananjay Lokhande, arrested from Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra.

The other accused are the alleged kingpin Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni and Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, who were sent to CBI custody for 10 days May 16.

The same day, the CBI arrested biology lecturer Manisha Mandhare, who was part of the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) paper-setting committee.

She was sent to 14-day CBI custody May 17.

Renukai Career Centre (RCC) founder Shivraj Raghunath, who was arrested in Latur, was sent to nine-day CBI custody May 18.

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET UG 2026 held May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.