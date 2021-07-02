New Delhi: In a swipe at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on that July has come but vaccines have not. The comments by Rahul Gandhi drew a sharp retort from the BJP. The saffron party cited figures to ask if spreading ‘confusion’ is the opposition party’s undeclared policy. “July has come, vaccines have not. Where are vaccines,” Rahul tweeted Friday.

The BJP hit out at him. It claimed that people often ask why maturity, wisdom and responsibility have not come to the Congress leader. This has happened despite the passage of 51 Julys which was a reference to Rahul’s age.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said 41.60 lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered July 1. He added that a total of 6.85 crore jabs have been given between June 21 and July 1.

“These statistics tell a different story and show that the government has been working at a ‘war footing’ to give vaccines to people, Bhatia said. He added that the pace of vaccination will gather more speed in the coming days.

Is there any country with a better average in the last 11 days, Bhatia asked. He added that India by administering over 34 crore vaccine doses has surpassed countries like the US, Canada and other.

The central government has begun providing free vaccines to all adults since June 21.

“While the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving citizens safety shield in form of vaccines, the Congress and some other opposition parties do not want India to defeat Covid,” Bhatia claimed.

“You may hate Modi but why hate people… Is spreading confusion the undeclared policy of the Congress,” Bhatia asked, attacking Gandhi.

Bhatia also hit out at the alleged corruption and irregularities in Covid management in the Congress-ruled states and. He questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul about it. He claimed that even Congress leaders in Maharashtra have alleged corruption by the coalition government in the state.