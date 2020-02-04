New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Tuesday both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spreading hatred in the society. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were not interested in providing jobs to youngsters, but were keen on making one Indian fight another for staying in power.

Rahul was addressing his first rally in the national capital in the run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls. He stated that the current environment in the country, the hatred, the violence and the attacks on women were harming India and people were not benefitting from it.

“Modi and the BJP may be benefitting from it, but Indians are not. If you want development and employment, you will have to erase hatred from the hearts of people,” the former Congress president said.

Rahul also hit out at BJP for not addressing the economic slowdown and the issue of unemployment, but instead, encouraging violence.

“They (BJP) talk about the Hindu dharm, they talk about Islam, they talk of Sikhism. They have no knowledge of religions. In Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism – where is it written that attack other people, suppress them?” he asked the crowd.

What kind of ‘Hindu dharm’ is this of Modiji and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as Hinduism talks about taking everyone along, Gandhi said at the rally organised to garner support for the Congress candidate from Jangpura, Tarwinder Singh Marwah.

“Do not harbour any illusion. Go to any person and you will find nationalism in his blood irrespective of his religion or whether he is poor or rich,” asserted the Congress leader.

Jobs could be created by making India a manufacturing hub, but not in the manner the present government was working, Rahul said.

“Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal have nothing to do with this (creating jobs). They want to make one Indian fight another and stay in power,” Rahul said.

Alleging that Modi and Kejriwal could only think about power, he said, “They can announce anything in two minutes to stay in power.”

PTI