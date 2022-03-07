New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once more hit out Monday at the BJP-led Centre. Rahul Gandhi alleged that it has no plans for the proper evacuation of the Indian students stranded in Ukraine or on China. He also flagged the issues of unemployment, inflation and the fall of the rupee. He accused the Centre of only indulging in public relations.

“Government of India (GOI) has no plan for: Rupee at all-time low, record unemployment and inflation, students stranded in Ukraine and China occupying our territory. Modi Government = Only PR,” Rahul wrote on Twitter.

Another Congress leader, Shama Mohamed also criticised the government. “Rupee hits lifetime low, plummeting to 76.96 vs USD, its weakest level ever. When UPA was in power, PM Modi was worried that the Rupee was in the ICU. Now where is his concern when the Rupee is on the ventilator gasping for oxygen!” Mohamed tweeted.

In another tweet, Mohamed said foreign portfolio investors have pulled out Rs 2 lakh crore from India since October. “Investors are running to the exit door, but PM Modi is too busy campaigning for elections to care,” the Congress leader said. She asked when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference to discuss this “alarming exodus of investors.”