New Delhi: Taking a dig at Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Sunday that he had asked the prime minister to pass on the benefit of the global oil price crash to Indian consumers, but instead ‘our genius’ hiked excise duty on fuel.

Rahul’s jibe at the prime minister came a day after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by a steep rupees three per litre each to garner about Rs 39,000 crore additional revenue.

“Just 3 days ago I had requested @PMOIndia to pass on the benefit of the global oil price crash to Indian consumers, by slashing the prices of petrol & diesel in India. Instead of heeding this advice, our genius has gone and hiked #exciseduty on fuel!” Rahul tweeted.

See link:

https://twitter.com/RahulGandhi/status/1239103740835008512

Rahul also tagged a video of a press conference in which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman purportedly avoids answering a question on why government has not passed on the benefits of the global oil crash to the people.

The former Congress president earlier Wednesday had accused Modi of being too busy ‘destabilising an elected government’ to notice a crash in global oil prices this week.

“Hey @PMOIndia, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress government, you may have missed noticing the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60/per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy,” the former Congress chief had said on twitter.

PTI