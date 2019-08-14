New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi repeated Wednesday his demand to visit Jammu and Kashmir and asked Governor Satya Pal Malik when he could come. Rahul Gandhi said he had accepted Malik’s invitation to visit J&K and meet people without any conditions and termed the governor’s reply ‘feeble’.

“Dear Maalik (sic) ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu & Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come?” Rahul Gandhi asked.

Malik had lashed Tuesday out at Rahul Gandhi for putting ‘pre-conditions’ for a visit to Kashmir Valley and alleged he was trying to ‘create unrest’ by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders.

Following remarks by Rahul Gandhi that there have been reports of violence in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir governor had said Monday he will send him an aircraft to visit the Valley and observe the ground situation.

Rahul Gandhi has put forth many conditions for the visit, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention, the governor said in a statement, Tuesday.

Hitting back at Satya Pal Malik for ‘taking a U-turn’ on his offer, the Congress said he should stand by his word.

Now with restrictions on Jammu lifted, the governor should have no problems if Rahul Gandhi wants to visit, said another senior Congress leader. He alleged that even then, the former Congress president will not be allowed to visit the Union Territory of Jammu.

