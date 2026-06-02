Kolkata: The police Tuesday issued a summons to former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas, asking him to appear before its officer over last year’s “Messi fiasco” at the Salt Lake stadium.

He was summoned days after Argentine footballer Lionel Messi’s India Tour organiser Satadru Dutta, who had been arrested in connection with the incident during the TMC regime, filed a police complaint against Biswas, over alleged malpractices in the distribution of tickets for the event and intimidation.

Biwas, a TMC leader, was asked to appear before the investigating officers of Bidhannagar Dakshin Police Station June 5, the police officer said.

“The police officers investigating the matter need to question Aroop Biswas in connection with a complaint which we received in connection with the Messi incident,” he told PTI.

Dutta, who was the main organiser of Messi’s India Tour, filed the FIR Saturday against Biswas, alleging extortion, criminal intimidation, diversion and sale of complimentary tickets, accreditation cards and close-proximity passes for the incident held at the Salt Lake Stadium December 13 last year.

West Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik last month indicated that the BJP government may investigate the “Messi fiasco”.

The event at the Salt Lake Stadium December 13 had descended into chaos after a large number of people entered the venue allegedly without valid access, leading to security breaches and crowd disorder.

Many spectators who had bought expensive tickets complained that they could neither properly see Messi nor enjoy the programme due to overcrowding and mismanagement.

Messi left the ground quickly amid the commotion, following which sections of angry spectators vandalised parts of the stadium.

The controversy had triggered a political storm at the time, with fingers being pointed at the then sports minister Aroop Biswas over alleged lapses in planning and crowd management.