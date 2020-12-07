Mumbai: Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke last month, said he Monday is ‘recovering’” well. Rahul Roy also thanked fans for their support. The Aashiqui star was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital here due to a progressive brain stroke November 27. Just before he suffered the stroke, Rahul had arrived here from a shoot in Kargil.

Rahul shared a health update in a video posted on his official Instagram account. The actor is seen standing alongside his sister Priyanka.

“I am recovering. And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all,” read the caption of the video.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CIfHfM3JkQ8/?igshid=p5b0pwsymmic

The actor’s sister also expressed gratitude towards Rahul’s well wishers in the clip.

“He is doing very well. Thank you everyone for supporting our family. (Thank you also) from my other brother Rohit from Canada. Thanks a lot for being with us for the entire family. It’s been a great support to see how much you love our brother. Thank you so much,” Priyanka said in the video.

Rahul, 52, made his Bollywood debut in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed musical romance hit Aashiqui in 1990. He then went on to work with the filmmaker on films like Junoon and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee.

The actor also won the first season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss in 2006.