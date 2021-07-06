Mumbai: Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar announced their wedding date Tuesday. Sharing the invitation card on their respective Instagram pages, the couple announced that the wedding is set to take place July 16.

The Invitation card posted on social media read: “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding.”

Minutes after they announced their wedding date, their Instagram pages were flooded with good wishes.

Jasmin Bhasin, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rashmi Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Vedika Bhandari, Astha Gill, Shefali Jariwala, Anushka Sen, Mouni Roy were among industry colleagues and friends who wished the couple.

Rahul expressed his love for Disha while he was a housemate on ‘Bigg Boss 14’. The two have been dating since then.