Mumbai: After his voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 14, singer Rahul Vaidya has thanked fans for supporting him during his stint in the reality show. Rahul Vaidya took to Twitter to express his gratitude through a statement.

“To all my fans and well-wishers, this journey that I embarked upon has been nothing short of a dream,” the note from Rahul read.

“From the trends to all the messages I received… you all made me feel so loved. I’m so glad that I could entertain you all and seeing your response has made me realise how huge our fandom has become. Your relentless love, support and admiration has been overwhelming. I can’t thank you all enough. Big love and blessings to you all,” he added.

See link https://twitter.com/rahulvaidya23/status/1335892827734114304/photo/1

The singer ended the note by signing off as, ‘Aapka Rahul Vaidya’.

During his stint in the show, Rahul showcased his singing talent, as well as personality. He was mostly in news for his fights with Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik.

There were also rumours that Rahul had once even hit Nikki Tambolli during his stint inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, those allegations are yet to be confirmed.