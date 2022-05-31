Bhubaneswar: Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) VK Tripathi on the concluding day of his three-day visit to Odisha inspected Monday the Railway development works at Paradip and took stock of activities concerning traffic facilities and hassle-free train operations.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager (In Charge) Sharad Kumar Srivastav and Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Railway Division Rinkesh Ray accompanied Tripathi.

Tripathi discussed various issues with the authorities of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and other stake holders like Jindal Steel, PPL, IOCL, IFFCO and Mittal Steels. He assured them all kinds of support in the field of transportation and traffic facilities. Senior officials from ECoR headquarters, Khurda Road Division and other stake holders participated in the inspection and the subsequent review meeting in the afternoon at the ECoR headquarters in the Odisha capital.

During the review meeting, different infrastructure and train traffic related issues were discussed. Tripathi also advised officials to increase the speed of passenger trains under the ECoR jurisdiction. Apart from this, he stressed on early completion of ongoing projects and increase in revenue.