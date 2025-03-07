Indian Railways repeatedly advises people to stay safe at railway stations and while crossing railway tracks. However, these warnings often go unheeded, and one such instance has been captured in a viral video.

In the video, a man is seen crossing an unmanned railway crossing by carrying his bike on his shoulder. The clip, shared on an X page known for posting videos of unusual incidents, is captioned, “A man carried his bike on his shoulders to cross the railway barrier.”

The footage shows the man standing in front of a closed railway crossing gate. Instead of waiting, he dismounts, lifts his bike onto his shoulder, and carefully crosses the railway track while others watch in disbelief.

A guy Lifted his bike on his shoulders to Cross the Railway barrier: pic.twitter.com/ki4dx5BmZZ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 6, 2025

The video has sparked a mix of reactions on social media, ranging from amusement to astonishment. One user quipped, “India is not for beginners.” Another questioned, “But why?” A third person lightened the mood with a joke: “Where there’s a will, there’s a way! True perseverance knows no obstacles.” Someone else humorously added, “Who says Ironman doesn’t exist in India? Marvel is looking for this guy—the next superhero!”

This isn’t the first time such a stunt has gone viral. In 2022, a similar video surfaced showing a man carrying his bike up a ladder to place it on the roof of a bus. The clip left viewers stunned, with some admiring his balancing skills while others were simply shocked.

Indian Railways constantly urges people to exercise caution while crossing railway tracks. Walking or riding a vehicle on the tracks can be extremely dangerous. It is always advisable to wait when the gate is closed and follow safety regulations.