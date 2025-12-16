Puri: During their 16th heritage trail Sunday afternoon, members of Puri Heritage Walks (PHW) came across a restored engine from the Nuapada–Gunupur line of the erstwhile Parlakimedi Light Railway (PLR), displayed on the lawn of the Chanakya BNR Hotel along the historic Chakratirtha Road.

Joined by over 20 heritage enthusiasts from different parts of the state, the walk began with a visit to the Chanakya BNR Hotel, one of Puri’s prominent colonial-era heritage buildings.

The participants were briefed in detail on the hotel’s history, architecture and various phases of transformation by the property’s manager, Pabitra Kumar Sarkar, while the heritage enthusiasts were led by PHW advisor Debi Prasanna Nanda.

Originally known as Ashworth Villa in 1922, the building was later acquired by the Indian Railways in 1925 and converted into a railway guest house.

Today, it is regarded as a symbol of Puri’s modern heritage.

The historic steam railway engine PL 692, installed in front of the hotel, emerged as a major attraction for heritage enthusiasts.

Considered a priceless relic of the early phase of Indian Railways, the narrow-gauge engine, once part of the Nuapada–Gunupur line under the PLR, drew keen interest from PHW members.

The participants also toured the sprawling three-and-a-halfacre hotel campus, including the heritage restaurant, and viewed antique artefacts reflecting the lifestyle and tastes of a bygone era.

Notably, the hotel has hosted several eminent personalities from India and abroad, including former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, filmmaker Satyajit Ray, and was also a favourite destination of Biju Patnaik.

After spending time at the historic Railways property, the members proceeded along Chakratirtha Road to visit the Chakra Nrusimha Temple, Bedi Hanuman Temple, Sunar Gouranga, and the sacred Chakratirtha Temple.

Deeply rooted in Puri’s religious, mythological and cultural traditions, these shrines are integrally linked to the rituals of the Srimandir.

Located near the Mahodadhi (Bay of Bengal), they together embody the unique spiritual glory of the “Shankha Kshetra”, with Chakratirtha, Chakra Nrusimha and Bedi Hanuman temples holding special significance.

On Pana Sankranti (Mahavishuva Sankranti), the birth of Lord Hanuman is celebrated in Shreekhetra. On this occasion, the “Agyan mala” is brought from the Shree Jagannath Temple to Bedi Hanuman, where rituals such as “Agyan mala Lagi”, “Sheetala Bhoga” and “Bandapana” are performed.

The Mahavir idol, holding a mace and a mountain, is believed to date back to the Ganga dynasty. At the Chakra Nrusimha Temple, three rare forms of Nrusimha—Lakshmi Nrusimha within the Sudarshan Chakra, Yogarudha Nrusimha and Adi Nrusimha- are worshipped. These nearly 1,000-year-old Ganga-period idols reflect diverse modes of Nrusimha worship.

The heritage walk concluded with a visit to the PHW Library on Station Road, where members shared their experiences and discussed the importance of preserving Puri’s rich heritage.