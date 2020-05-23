Berhampur: The ticket reservation counters at Berhampur railway station opened Friday afternoon.

Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express and Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express will run via Berhampur in Ganjam district from June 1, a source said.

Masks, hand sanitisation and social distancing have been made compulsory at the ticket counters, railway sources informed.

Notably, railway service was withdrawn temporarily across the country after lockdown was announced March 24. Railway department has decided to run 200 trains for the time being to restore normalcy.