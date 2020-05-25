Bolangir: At least 300 migrant workers were detained by staffs of Kantabanji railway station while trying to flee from a Shramik Special Train to avoid 28-day quarantine Monday. All the unruly migrant workers are from Bargarh and Nuapada, sources said.

According to sources, a Shramik Special train carrying hundreds of migrant workers was on its way from Gandhidham in Gujarat to Cuttack. When the train reached near Kantabanji railway station in Bolangir around 300 migrant workers made a plan to flee from the train in order to escape the 28-day quarantine.

They reportedly pulled the chain and tried to stop the train at around 4:30 am, Monday. When the train stopped, they jumped off the train and tried to flee.

Fortunately, railway staffers managed to nab all the 300 migrant workers and immediately halted them from venturing outside.

The migrant travelers were then provided meals. When questioned on their intention of pulling the chain and trying to escape, they stated that they alighted from the train in order to have breakfast.

However, the station manager here refuted their claims stating that they alighted from the train despite knowing that Kantabanji is not a stop for special trains. Hence, they pulled the emergency chain, he added.

PNN