New Delhi: The upcoming New Year may not turn out to be happy for regular train commuters. On New Year’s eve, the Railways announced fare hike across its network, excluding suburban trains, effective from January 1, 2020, according to an order issued Tuesday.

While suburban fares will remain unchanged, ordinary non-AC, non-suburban fares have been hiked by one paise per km of journey.

The Railways also announced a two paise/km hike in fares of mail/express non-AC trains and four paise/km hike in the fares of AC classes.

Premium trains like ‘Shatabdi’, ‘Rajdhani’ and ‘Duronto’ trains are included in the fare hike.

In the Delhi-Bhubaneswar ‘Rajdhani’ the hike will be at the rate of four paise per km and the rate will increase by around Rs 70.

According to the order, there will not be any change in the reservation fee and superfast charge and the hike in fares will not be applicable to tickets already booked.

PTI