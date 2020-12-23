Sambalpur: A day after a tusker was run over by Puri-Surat express train near Bhabanipali village between Maneswar-Hatibari railway stations, a high-level team of railways officials launched a probe into the incident Tuesday.

The team members collected reports by visiting the spot and talked to the loco pilot and the railways guard. Meanwhile, the forest department also issued a show-cause notice to the Sadar Range officer Gouri Das on charge of dereliction of duty.

The forest authorities have questioned as to how the mishap occurred. The Sadar forest ranger has come under scanner following the unnatural death of five elephants under its territorial jurisdiction this year.

Three tuskers have been killed by poachers while, the rest two were run over by trains crossing the railway tracks. This has sparked resentment among animal lovers while environmentalists have expressed concern over the development.

Sources said a tusker was run over by Puri-Surat express train while a herd of elephants was crossing the railway tracks passing through a railway corridor. The mishap was so severe that the train dragged the 14-year old tusker for over two metres after applying brakes.

As a result, six wheels of the train got derailed following the mishap while train services resumed after four hours. However, no casualty was reported during the period.

Meanwhile, the presence of a herd of elephants on the outskirts of Sambalpur town has sparked fear among the residents. The pachyderms are reportedly camping near Maneswar, Gulundipali, Halipali, Brahmanipali, Kudernisha, Kirtipur, Jhankarpali villages and straying inside after evening in search of foods.

PNN