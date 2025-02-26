A video from the IndianRailways subreddit has gone viral, capturing a bizarre incident at a railway station in India. The footage shows a train slowing down as it approaches the platform when a man standing near the tracks suddenly throws water from a bottle onto passengers sitting by the window.

Within seconds, a Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel intervenes. The officer swiftly pulls the man away from the crowd and begins kicking him, seemingly as punishment for his actions.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers finding humour in the situation and others questioning the RPF officer’s response. One user commented, “That splash of ‘Rail Neer’ travelled virtually all the way here and gave me the fuzzies!” Another quipped, “Even though it’s inhumane to beat someone like that, I am quite enjoying it so much.”

Another user wrote, “Sad that the RPF guy is using hands to beat the man. At least use a wooden stick.” Others defended the officer, with a user simply writing, “Well deserved.”

The incident has reignited discussions about public behaviour at railway stations and the extent of force law enforcement officers should use in such situations. While some believe the punishment was justified, others argue that a more measured approach would have been appropriate.

