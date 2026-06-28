Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm coupled with heavy rain is likely in several parts of Odisha till July 1, the IMD said Saturday. For June 28-29, an orange warning of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) was issued by the IMD for places including Baleshwar, Bhadrak and Jajpur.

Heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over Kandhamal, Koraput, and Rayagada. For June 29-30, an orange warning of thunderstorms has been issued for places including Kendrapada. Heavy rain is expected at one or two places over Nabarangapur and Koraput.

For June 30-July 1, an orange warning of very heavy rainfall has been issued for Koraput. A yellow warning of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) has been issued for places including Kataka.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to lash Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts during the period.