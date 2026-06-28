Muribahal: Tension prevailed at an Anganwadi Centre (AWC) in Ward No. 6 of Ghusuramunda village under Gudighat panchayat in Balangir district after villagers locked the facility in protest against the appointment of a new cook from a Scheduled Caste (SC) community, sources said Saturday.

The closure of the Anganwadi Centre has hit regular teaching of the kids, mid-day meals and other programmes. According to officials, the post had remained vacant following the death of the previous cook. Six women from the village had applied for the position, and Punya Harpal, who secured the highest score in the selection process, was appointed.

Some villagers alleged Thursday that Harpal is currently serving as an elected Samiti member of Gudighat gram panchayat and had applied for the post without resigning from her elected office. They also objected to her appointment because she belongs to the Scheduled Caste. Residents from this predominantly tribal village claimed their children would not consume food prepared by her and demanded that the post be given to a woman from another community.

The protesters locked the Anganwadi Centre and warned that the agitation would continue indefinitely unless their demand was met. On being informed, Muribahal IIC Bulu Munda, Tehsildar Jagadish Kartami and CDPO Purnima Baitharu visited the village Friday and held discussions with the protesters.

However, officials failed to persuade the villagers to withdraw the protest, and the deadlock continued. The incident has sparked widespread discussion in the area.