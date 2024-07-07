Bhubaneswar: Laxmisagar police here, Sunday, arrested the owner of a nightclub for allegedly misbehaving with a woman Excise department official during a raid, late Saturday night.

Laxmisagar inspector in-charge (IIC) P Shyam Sundar Rao said, “The accused was identified as Satya Ranjan Mohanty, 48, a resident of Bomikhal area here. A team of Excise officials led by Superintendent of Bhubaneswar Excise division, Sumati Tripathy, raided ‘Rain The Club’ as it was operating beyond the approved hours. During this, club owner Satya Ranjan attempted to stop the raid by abusing the officials. While Sumati requested Satya Ranjan to cooperate in the raid, the latter touched her inappropriately before the public.”

Later, Sumati lodged a complaint at Laxmisagar police station in this connection.

Laxmisagar police booked Satya Ranjan under Sections 126 (2), 121 (1), 133 and others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was produced in a local court Sunday.

PNN