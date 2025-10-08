Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and lightning disrupted normal life in Bhubaneswar Wednesday afternoon.

The downpour, between 12.30pm and 2pm, led to waterlogging on major roads, affecting vehicular movement, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, said thunderstorms with lightning and winds are likely to occur over Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar), Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts till Thursday morning.