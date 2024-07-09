Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday predicted light to moderate rain during the next five days. However, rain intensity may decrease from Tuesday, said the weather bulletin. According to MeT office, heavy rain is likely over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, and Gajapati in the next 24 hours under the impact of cyclonic circulation over the West-central Bay of Bengal (BoB) off the south Andhra Pradesh coast.

Also, thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati. In the last 24 hours, several places experienced rain and the maximum rainfall was recorded in Keonjhar at 123 mm, said the MeT office. According to MeT, after July 11, the extent of rain will increase again. As of now, 285.8 mm of rain was expected, but only 210.6 mm has been recorded. This is said to be 26 per cent less than normal. Meanwhile, Malkangari has received more than normal rainfall, while 11 districts have recorded normal and 16 districts have recorded below-normal rainfall. Heavy rainfall has also been recorded in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.