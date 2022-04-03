Bhubaneswar: With likely formation of a low pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar Sunday predicted rain and thunderstorm activities in several districts of Odisha.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD centre said, “A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood and extends upto 1.5 kilometres above mean sea level. The trough from east Bihar to north Odisha at 1.5 kilometres above mean sea level has become less marked.”

The cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and neighbourhood extending upto 0.9 kilometres above mean sea level has become less marked. Light rainfall has occurred at one place over the district of Koraput of South Interior Odisha and dry weather prevailed over the rest districts of Odisha.

Maximum (day) temperatures observed no major change over Odisha. They were appreciably above normal at one or two places over South Interior Odisha, above normal at a few places over Interior Odisha, below normal at one or two places over North Coastal Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha.

The highest maximum (day) temperature of 42.2oC was recorded at Bolangir and the lowest minimum (night) temperature of 21.0oC was recorded at Bhadrak in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Sunday (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain and/or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Monday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain and/or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri’ Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 05.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain and/or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Wednesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 07.04.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Thursday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 08.04.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast:

No major change in the maximum (day) temperature over the districts of Odisha during next four to five days. It will be above normal by 2°C to 3°C at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha during next four to five days.

PNN