Binika: A 4km-long kutcha village road connecting Amamunda and Kuhibahal areas of Julunda panchayat under Binika block in Subarnapur district has been battered and rendered unfit for transport of any kind this rainy season.

Allegedly, the road has not been repaired for past several years. Hundreds of local villagers belonging to Julunda, Amamunda, Siali, Siljuri, Kuhibahal and Khurdiabahal depend on this road.

Several vendors from nearby areas come to Julunda weekly haat every Saturday. School children walk on the road with great difficulty. Commuting at night is still more troublesome and unsafe, some locals said.

Residents of nearby villages have demanded immediate repair of the road. Despite running from pillar to post, the local administration shows no interest for its repair. Local villagers have warned of agitation, if their demand will not be addressed soon.

PNN