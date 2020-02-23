Bhubaneswar: The Regional office of the Indian Meteorological Centre, Sunday, predicted rains in most parts of the state February 25. The department said that several parts of the state could witness heavy rainfall on the day.

The areas which are likely to be most affected on the day include north interior Odisha and south eastern part of the state. The department said that districts like Puri, Cuttack and Kendrapara are most likely to see the impact of the rainfall. The coastal districts, the department said, are likely to be most impacted.

Gauranga Charan Behera, duty officer at Regional Meteorological Centre said, “On February 24 few parts of the state like north interior, north coastal and south Odisha may see rainfall and thunderstorm but on February 25 several parts of the state can witness rains including heavy rainfall.”