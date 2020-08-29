Sambalpur: Following low pressure-induced downpour in upper catchments of River Mahanadi and with the water level in Hirakud rising for the past couple of days, the dam authorities Saturday opened 42 sluice gates to release excess rainwater from its reservoir.

Inflow of water at the dam was 8,53,029 Cusecs and outflow was 6,94,200 Cusecs by 6am this morning. Reportedly, water flow in the downstream of the dam was 8,95,708 Cusecs near Mundali.

Sambalpur district Collector Shubham Saxena said, “Due to release of water from Hirakud dam, some low-lying areas in the town are likely to witness flood-like situations. The district administration has taken elaborate measures to shift local residents to safer places.

A number of relief centres have been opened in Sambalpur district to provide food and shelter to flood-affected people, he added.

PNN