Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday tweeted on the ongoing political developments in Punjab and said that he hoped that Punjab former CM Captain Amarinder Singh continues to work in the party interests.

“I hope that Captain Amarinder Singh ji will not take any such step, which will harm the Congress party. Captain Sahib himself said that the party had given him a chance to serve as the Chief Minister for nine and a half years. He has served the people of Punjab by working to the best of his ability. Many times, the high command has to take decisions in the interest of the party on the basis of the feedback received from the legislators and the general public.”

Gehlot wrote, “Angered by the decision of the high command while changing the Chief Minister, people start blaming him wrongly. In such moments, you should listen to your conscience. I believe that when the country is facing the fascist forces, it should be a matter of concern for all of us as countrymen. Therefore, at such a time, Congressmen should think in the interest of the country. We have to rise above ourselves and think in the interest of the party and the country. Captain Saheb is a respected leader of the party. I hope that he will continue to work by keeping the interests of the party ahead.”

Amarinder Singh resigned Saturday and soon after submitting his resignation, expressed his displeasure with the Congress high command.

“In the last one month, the manner in which the MLA meetings were called three times in Delhi and Punjab, it was clear that the high command doubts me. In such a situation, I have resigned from the post and now the party can make whomever it wants as CM.”

IANS