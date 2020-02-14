Mumbai: Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari is back with her new song, titled Bindis & Bangles.

The track is an ode to the traditions of the past and the technologies of the future, all the while shining a spotlight on India’s rich and unique culture.

“I’m so excited to share with you the new music video for ‘Bindis and Bangles’. This song has been so important to me, and I hope you enjoy the visual world we created for it,” Raja Kumari said.

In the video, Raja Kumari is portrayed as an ethereal apparition who glitches into reality and is perceived as a Goddess from another dimension.

Bindis & Bangles is co-written by Divine.