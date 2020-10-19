Abu Dhabi: MS Dhoni’s 200th IPL game did not turn out to be a good one at least in the first half. Electing to bat after winning the toss, Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted 125 for five in their 20 overs. If they lose this game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs will definitely disappear. It is indeed a sad plight for a team who have been three time champions under MS Dhoni.

It was due to the efforts of pacer Joffra Archer (1/20), and spinners Shreyas Gopal (1/14) and Rahul Tewatia (1/18) that CSK batsmen were never able to break the shackles. The trio in 12 overs (each a quota of four overs) conceded just 52 runs. They kept the runs as the CSK batsmen struggled to get going.

Dhoni, the only player to have so far played 200 IPL games also struggled against the tight RR attacks. He scored 28 before being run out of an Archer misfield while attempting a second run. It was left to Ravindra Jadeja (35 n o, 30b, 4×4) to take CSK’s total past the 120-run mark and give the bowlers something to work with.

Sam Curran (22), Faf du Plessis (10), Shane Watson (eight) and Ambati Rayudu failed in unison to have CSK tottering at 56 for four at one stage before Dhoni and Jadeja steadied the ship with a 51-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Brief scores: CSK 125 for 5 (Ravindra Jadeja 35 n o, MS Dhoni, 28, Shreyas Gopal 1/14, Rahul Tewatia 1/18). Rajasthan Royals to bat.