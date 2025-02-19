Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari presented the second full budget of the Bhajan Lal government, marking it the first ‘green budget’ with a special focus on climate change adaptation, forests, environment, and biodiversity.

“Our government has focussed on youth employment, environmental sustainability, and large-scale infrastructure development. The budget is aimed at positioning Rajasthan as a key driver of India’s economic and green growth,” said Kumari, who also holds the Finance Ministry portfolio.

In her 138-minute speech, the state Finance Minister outlined Rajasthan’s ambition to become a $350 billion economy by 2030.

The Finance Minister said that the budget projects estimated revenue receipts of Rs 2,94,536.49 crore for 2025-26, while the estimated revenue expenditure stands at Rs 3,25,545 crore.

“The revenue deficit is calculated at Rs 31,009.41 crore, and the fiscal deficit is Rs 84,643 crore, which is 4.25 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP),” she said.

She added that the focus is on employment and employment growth.

“We have announced 1.25 lakh government job recruitments in the next year and 1.5 lakh jobs in the private sector. We are also announcing Rajasthan Employment Policy 2025 which focuses on youth employment,” she said.

The Finance Minister added there was an announcement on Tax & Property Reforms, and further announced a 0.5 per cent stamp duty discount on property worth up to Rs 50 lakh when purchased jointly with a wife.

She also announced to increase PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to Rs 9,000 per year, starting next year

The Finance Minister further said that a new New Aero City will be developed near Kota Airport and 29 airstrips in the state will undergo development.

For infrastructure and transportation, Rs 250 crore was announced for Jaipur’s traffic system improvement and the removal of BRTS in Jaipur was also announced.

The Finance Minister also announced 500 new buses for Rajasthan Roadways under the GCC Model and Rs 12,000 crore were allocated for extending metro services from Sitapura Industrial Area to Ambawadi and Vidyadhar Nagar (Todi Mod).

She said that over Rs 5,000 crore was allocated for state highways, bypass roads, flyovers, ROBs/RUBs and funds to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore were announced to develop 9 GreenField Expressways.

The Finance Minister also announced many ambitious projects for energy and environment segments.

She announced that 150 free electricity units per month would be provided to households installing solar plants and also announced community solar plants for low-income families while Rs 250 crore was allocated for the Green Aravalli Development Project.

To boost the energy sector, the Finance Minister announced additional production of 6,400 MW in 2025-26. She also announced 50,000 new agriculture connections and five lakh domestic connections.

Water availability was the prime focus during the Finance Minister’s speech, and new water connections were announced in 20 lakh households. For industrial and mineral development, the Rajasthan Mineral Exploration Company will be established for mineral exploration, and the Center of Excellence for Mines and Minerals will be established in Jaipur, she announced.

“Petro Campus will be established at the Institute of Mines in Udaipur; and MVM University in Jodhpur; Rajasthan City Gas Distribution Policy will be introduced while 1.25 lakh houses will receive piped gas connections and production at the Pachpadra Refinery (Barmer) will commence in August,” said the Finance Minister.

For education and skill development, the Finance Minister said that the new Sainik School will be established at Mirjewala, Sri Ganganagar while new Sainik Schools for girls will be set up in Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, and Kota.

“A total of 1,500 Atal Tinkering Labs will be introduced in schools. The launch of the ‘Solar Didi’ initiative, inspired by Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi programs will also be taken up,” the Finance Minister said.

A Tribal tourist circuit; a new toy park in Kota; stone parks in Nimbahera and Bundi; and a ceramic park were also announced.

The Finance Minister also announced 18 new industrial areas in the state budget.

In the wake of increasing cybercrime, the Sardar Patel Centre for Cyber Control and war-room has been announced for Rs 350 crore.

Giving relief to the common man, the existing stamp duty rebate which applied on power of attorney to certain family members was extended to the daughter-in-law and the daughter’s children as well in the budget.

Also, a reduction of 0.5 per cent on stamp duty was announced on the property up to Rs 50 lakhs jointly purchased by husband and wife. This budget highlights youth employment, environmental sustainability, and large-scale infrastructure development, positioning Rajasthan as a key driver of India’s economic and green growth.

IANS