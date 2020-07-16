Jaipur: A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court will hear Friday afternoon an amended petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident leaders. They are challenging the notices from the Speaker CP Joshi over a Congress move to disqualify them from the state assembly.

A division bench was earlier expected to hear the petition at 7.30pm but the matter was put off till 1.00pm Friday.

The petition first came up before Justice Satish Chandra Sharma at 3.00pm. But advocate Harish Salve sought time to file a fresh petition. The matter was heard again at about 5.00pm when the judge referred the fresh petition to a division bench.

The counsel to Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi earlier said the court had asked the advocates to appear again before it at 7.30pm. But the court did not assemble for the hearing, which was put off.

The postponement is a matter of concern for the dissident camp led by Pilot.

The notices say Speaker CP Joshi will take up the complaint filed against them by the Congress chief whip at 1.00pm Friday, the time set by the high court for hearing their petition.

PTI