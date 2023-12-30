Jaipur: Twelve cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state were inducted into the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan Saturday.

They were administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra during a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan here.

The MLAs inducted into the Rajasthan cabinet are Kirodi Lal Meena, Madan Dilawar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Singh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary and Sumit Godara.

Sanjay Sharma, Gautam Kumar, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Surendra Pal Singh and Heeralal Nagar took oath as ministers of state (independent charge).

PTI