New Delhi: IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals Wednesday informed that its fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested COVID-19 positive.The test was undertaken as a precautionary measure keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE.

The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to make sure all necessary precautions are taken before the much anticipated trip.

Dishant has been advised a 14-day quarantine at a hospital. He represented Rajasthan in domestic cricket as a wicket-keeper batsman and also played for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL. He hails from Udaipur in Rajasthan.

“Rajasthan Royals would like to inform that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19. The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE. The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible,” the franchise said in a media release.

PNN/Agencies