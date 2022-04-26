Pune: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dished out an incisive bowling show to restrict in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a modest 144 for eight wickets in their IPL match here Tuesday. Josh Hazlewood (2/19), Wanindu Hasaranga (2/23) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) picked up two wickets each to stifle the RR batting line-up. Riyan Parag (56, 31b, 3×4, 4×6) was the lone bright spot for RR with a scintillating knock.

RCB’s decision to bowl first gave them great results. They picked up wickets at regular intervals, not allowing RR any scope of building a big partnership.

Devdutt Padikkal (7) and Jos Buttler (8) failed to give RR a good start and the decision to promote Ravichandran Ashwin (17) also backfired. Siraj accounted for both Padikkal and Ashwin in his successive overs, while Hazlewood picked up the all-important wicket of Buttler, caught by Siraj inches above the ground as the batter failed to get over a short delivery, looping his pull to mid-on.

Sanju Samson (27) and Daryl Mitchell (16) tried to forge a partnership, sharing 35 runs for the fourth wicket before de Silva went through the gates of RR skipper as the batter went for an extravagant reverse sweep. Mitchell failed to get going and tried to play the role of an anchor, holding one end up and together with Riyan Parag added 31 runs.

But the New Zealander’s struggle was cut short by Hazlewood as in a desperate effort to break the shackles, he gave a simple catch to Glenn Maxwell at long-on.

At 100 for 5 after 15 overs, RR’s effort to post a decent target received yet another jolt when the in-form of Shimron Hetmyer (3), fell to Hasaranga.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 144 for 8 (Riyan Parag 56 n o, Sanju Samson 27; Josh Hazlewood 2/19, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/23, Mohammed Siraj 2/30).