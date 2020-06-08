Mumbai: Bobby film actress Dimple Kapadia achieved widespread stardom for beauty, talent and acting.

Today is Dimple’s birthday. She will soon be seen in the Hollywood film Tenet. On her birthday, let us tell you an interesting anecdote related to her.

In an interview with the BBC, Dimple shared an interesting story. She revealed how she lost her temper in a clash with fans. Dimple married Hindi film industry’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna. Post-marriage, she once went to watch a movie with some friends.

At that time she had completed three films. Within minutes, a large crowd gathered and surrounded her. Some boys even started teasing her. Dimple lost her temper and grabbed the collar of a boy and started abusing him in Hindi.

When Dimple came home and narrated this story to her Rajesh, he said, “You should have abused him in English.”

Did you know Dimple met Rajesh a few months before the release of Bobby (1973). When Rajesh proposed her for marriage, Dimple thought it was all a dream.

The couple chose Europe as their honeymoon destination. But they were not alone as film producer Raj Bathija, wife Nirmal and Baldev Pathak (father of actresses Ratna and Supriya Pathak) also accompanied them.

When Rajesh and Dimple were in Europe for their honeymoon, Rajesh threw a grand party to celebrate Dimple’s 16th birthday at Hilton Hotel. It was attended by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan who also got married the same year and were also in London for their honeymoon.