Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government appointed Rajesh Pravakar Patil, a 2005 batch IAS officer, as the new Commissioner for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Patil, currently serving as Commissioner cum Secretary in Department of Co-operation, will now take charge of BMC. He also has the additional charge of Special Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department.

According to an official circular issued by the General Administration Department, Patil will also retain his additional responsibilities in the Co-operation Department and the Housing & Urban Development Department.

The outgoing Commissioner, Vijay Amruta Kulange (IAS, RR-2013), is currently on a month-long leave. His new posting details will be confirmed upon his return from leave.

PNN