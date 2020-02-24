Chennai: After the recently released movie Darbar, South Indian superstar Rajinikanth has taken up the next project, his 168th, titled Annaatthe (big brother). The film is directed by Siva who has churned out hits like Viswasam last year.

“Thalivar168 is Annaatthe,” Sun Pictures, producers of the Rajinikanth movie, said in its official Twitter handle.

The cast includes Keerthy Suresh, Prakarsh Raaj, Khushbu Sundar and Soori, among others. The music of the film will be scored by D Imman. The shooting of the film is expected to start in the next couple of weeks, sources said. They also stated that Keerthy will play Rajinikanth’s daughter in the film.

After having acted with Rajinikanth in the recently-released Darbar, actor Nayanthara will once again share screen space with him. The film is expected to release by the end of 2020.

Agencies