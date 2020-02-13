New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Rajiv Bansal was Thursday named the CMD of national carrier Air India. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Bansal;s appointment as CMD of Air India in the rank and pay of an Additional Secretary.

At present, Bansal, a 1988 batch officer of the Nagaland cadre, held the post of Additional Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. He succeeds Ashwani Lohani. In August 2017, he was given the additional charge as Air India’s CMD.

Bansal has had an earlier stint with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) between 2006 and 2008.

Now Bansal will have his task cut out as the government is going for 100% disinvestment of the national career. Very soon the government will put up Air India for sale. The move is being opposed by 14 unions of Air India. So Bansal will have to handle everything carefully.

