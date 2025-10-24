New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the border district of Jaisalmer to attend the Army Commanders’ Conference, where he urged the Armed Forces to adopt a dynamic and future-ready approach to national security.

During his address, the Defence Minister emphasised the need for long-term and short-term strategic planning amid an evolving geopolitical landscape, calling for a robust and adaptive comprehensive security framework.

He lauded the Armed Forces for their unwavering service across domains, from border security and humanitarian relief to defence, diplomacy and nation-building.

He was briefed by senior Army leadership on border security, internal threats, and emerging domains like Grey Zone Warfare.

The conference also focused on the Army’s roadmap for Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation (JAI).

On the sidelines, the Defence Minister inaugurated ‘Shaurya Van’, a unique cactus garden in Jaisalmer showcasing India’s desert flora and promoting ecological awareness.

He also paid homage to the martyrs at the Jaisalmer War Museum and later interacted with troops during the traditional Barakhana, praising their dedication and morale.

Accompanied by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Singh visited the forward areas of Tanot and Laungewala.

At the iconic Laungewala Yudh Sthal, he laid a wreath and inaugurated ‘Chandpuri Hall’, an Audio-Visual Room dedicated to Major (later Brigadier) Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, the hero of the 1971 Battle of Laungewala.

Notably, veterans of the battle were also felicitated during the event.

He reviewed infrastructure projects aimed at developing Laungewala as a symbol of national pride, and witnessed a Capability Demonstration Exercise featuring the newly formed Bhairav Battalion and Ashni Platoon, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and integrated battlefield capabilities.

Rajnath Singh also inaugurated Edge Data Centres for the Konark and Fire & Fury Corps and launched initiatives, including the Equipment Helpline, Sainik Yatri Mitra App, and Defence Millet Dishes Compendium.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to modernisation, Singh stated that Defence Diplomacy, Atmanirbharta, Information Warfare, Infrastructure, and Force Modernisation will remain the pillars of India’s Future-Ready Army.