Bhubaneswar: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and other dignitaries Thursday paid tributes to veteran BJP leader Debendra Pradhan, who passed away last week.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others attended a function held at Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s house at Talcher in Odisha’s Angul district on the occasion of late Debendra Pradhan’s 11th day (Ekadash) rituals following his demise.

Taking to X, Rajnath Singh said, “Visited Talcher in Odisha and paid tributes to former Union Minister Dr. Debendra Pradhan ji, who passed away earlier this week. He was very well-read and scholarly. Widely respected as a warm and kind-hearted person, he had a vision for a developed Odisha and a ‘Shaktishali Bharat.'”

“We worked together in Atalji’s Government. I will always fondly recall my interactions with him. In his long public life he worked extensively for the welfare of people, especially the poor and marginalised sections of our society. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with his son Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, other family members and followers,” Singh added.

Similarly, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited Pradhan’s house at Talcher and paid tributes.

“His (Dr Debendra Pradhan’s) life was dedicated to service to the nation and social uplift. It was my good fortune that I got the opportunity to work with him. His development vision, his policies, and his resolve to serve the people are an inspiration for all of us. Today, his son and Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji is carrying forward the same resolve of serving the people with full devotion. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath to grant the departed soul a place at his feet. Humble tribute!”, Singh said in a social media post.

Chief Minister Majhi said, “I, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, attended the 11th Day function of late Dr. Debendra Pradhan.”

PTI