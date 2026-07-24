New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was once again adjourned till 2 PM Friday following noisy protests by Opposition members demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.

As the House reassembled at 12 noon after an earlier adjournment, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose to speak and strongly pressed for the minister’s resignation.

The demand triggered a din in the House, prompting Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan to adjourn proceedings till 2 P.M..

This was the second adjournment of the day. In the morning session, Congress chief Kharge had also raised the issue of the lathi charge by Delhi Police on protesting students.

The Upper House, on the fifth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, failed to transact any substantive business as Opposition parties continued pressing for a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak scandal and ministerial accountability.

At the start of the day’s proceedings, Chairman Radhakrishnan read out a message paying homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War.

Following this, some papers were laid on the Table and committee reports were presented.

Members including Ghanshyam Tewari and Akhilesh Prasad Singh tabled key Action Taken Reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee and the Public Accounts Committee.

Despite these routine proceedings, the Opposition’s persistent protests prevented any meaningful debate or legislative work.

The repeated adjournments reflect the deep divisions between the ruling dispensation and the Opposition over the handling of the NEET controversy that has affected lakhs of students across the country.

With the Monsoon Session progressing, both sides are expected to intensify their positions, making smooth functioning of the House increasingly challenging in the coming days.

The stalemate has once again raised serious concerns about the productivity of Parliament and the urgent need for resolution on the sensitive education-related issue.