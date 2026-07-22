New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon Wednesday after Opposition parties continued to protest police action against students protesting the NEET examination paper leak.

As soon as Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge started speaking on the issue, ruling party members began shouting. Opposition members also shouted back.

Kharge alleged that the protesting students were lathi-charged and police also used tear gas.

Most of the Congress MPs were wearing black shirts and kurtas to protest against police action on students.

Amid the uproar, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 12 noon.